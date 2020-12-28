Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) PT at $20.14

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 48,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 524,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,334,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

