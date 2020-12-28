Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get The Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.44 million, a P/E ratio of -340.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.