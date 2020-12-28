Brokerages Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) PT at $15.33

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

