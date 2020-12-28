Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $16.69

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

