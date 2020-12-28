Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $276.92

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

