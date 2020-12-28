Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $98.00

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

NYSE:AYI opened at $118.95 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

