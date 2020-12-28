Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $38.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $10.63 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.38 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36).

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

JNCE opened at $6.49 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

