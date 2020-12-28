Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

IPAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 44,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,059. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $2,024,316 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.