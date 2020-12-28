Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.90. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

