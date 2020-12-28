Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.37 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 1,186,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

