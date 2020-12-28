Brokerages Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.50. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

LAWS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,902. The stock has a market cap of $472.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.