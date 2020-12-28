Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 58,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,236. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,040,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

