Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report sales of $91.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.35 million to $92.20 million. EverQuote posted sales of $73.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $341.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. ValuEngine upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

EverQuote stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

