Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

