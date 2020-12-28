BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.35. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.43 and a 12 month high of C$27.27.

