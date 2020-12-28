BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BMC Stock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

