BlueCity Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 4th

BlueCity’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 4th. BlueCity had issued 5,300,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $84,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of BlueCity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlueCity in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BLCT stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

