Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -3.19. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272 over the last ninety days. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

