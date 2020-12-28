Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket One Day Volume Tops $128,590.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00008602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $88.75 million and $128,590.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00631363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00159271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00321764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016848 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

