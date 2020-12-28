BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 25.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,909.

MPLX opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

