BlackRock Inc. Sells 253,661 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.61% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 272,350 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 527,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

