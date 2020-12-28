BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,826 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

HWCC stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

