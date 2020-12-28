BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 145,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IV by 20,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Gores Holdings IV by 180.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $59,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings IV alerts:

GHIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gores Holdings IV in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Gores Holdings IV stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.