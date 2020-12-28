BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NanoViricides were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

