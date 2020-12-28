BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ARCA biopharma were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ABIO opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.