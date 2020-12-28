BlackCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $285,625.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008814 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,390,888 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.