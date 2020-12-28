BIZZCOIN Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $126,912.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00640390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00156740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00330249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016381 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,647 tokens. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

