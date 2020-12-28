Bitcoin Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.44 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $153.39 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00032482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00253156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.