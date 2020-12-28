BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 243.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BTAI stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

