Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.84. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 28,828 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNGO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

