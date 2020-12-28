Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.55.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $90.27 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after buying an additional 332,014 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after buying an additional 179,306 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.