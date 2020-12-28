BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $385,939.52 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $385,939.52 and approximately $36,147.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00294822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.63 or 0.02135395 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

