BidaskClub Upgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCO. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.59.

CCO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

