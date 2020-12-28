BidaskClub Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAD. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

RAD stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

