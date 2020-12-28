BEST (NYSE:BEST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 98029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BEST by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

