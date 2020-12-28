Benz (BENZ) Reaches Market Cap of $784.35

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Benz has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Benz has a total market cap of $784.35 and approximately $622.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00623556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00160676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00324793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.