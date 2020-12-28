Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.71. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

