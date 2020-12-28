Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $314.82 million and approximately $148.38 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

