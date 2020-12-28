Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00347.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

NYSE BBDO opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

