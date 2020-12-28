Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ball were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 6,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL opened at $92.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

