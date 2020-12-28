Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.83. Aytu BioScience shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 502 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

