Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.73 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $31.91 million and $6.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00293897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.02178948 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

