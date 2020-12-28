Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

