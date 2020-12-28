Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.76 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

