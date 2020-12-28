Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 511,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,405. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

