Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

ALV stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $206,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

