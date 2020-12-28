Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$10.56. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

