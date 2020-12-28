Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$10.56. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
