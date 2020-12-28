Augur (REP) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $175.94 million and $14.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $15.99 or 0.00059031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00301302 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.02148592 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

