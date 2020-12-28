Auctus Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $38,665.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.40 or 0.02162651 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,245,110 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

