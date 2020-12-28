Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) to announce $170.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.23 million to $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $164.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $681.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.98 million to $689.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $655.64 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $203,000.

AUB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,592. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

